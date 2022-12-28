Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Declines By 92.9%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of DKILY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 323,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.96. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.47.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
