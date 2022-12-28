Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Grows By 573.3%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 573.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.