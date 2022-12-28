Short Interest in Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Expands By 20,225.0%

Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 20,225.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Diamond Wellness Stock Down 100.0 %

Diamond Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Diamond Wellness alerts:

Diamond Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.