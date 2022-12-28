Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Increases By 290.5%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. Digital Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

