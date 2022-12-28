Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 83.3%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 43,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,697. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Featured Stories
