Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 83.3%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 43,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,697. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.94) to €15.20 ($16.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.21) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

