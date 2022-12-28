Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Grows By 1,583.3%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 1,583.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evo Acquisition by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,672 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evo Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

EVOJ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,802. Evo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

