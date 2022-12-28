Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 84.7%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

HYLS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 672,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,931. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

