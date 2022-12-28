Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 75.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Foxby Price Performance
OTCMKTS FXBY remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Foxby has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.00.
About Foxby
