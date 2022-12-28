Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 75.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FXBY remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Foxby has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.00.

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

