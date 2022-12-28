Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Decreases By 72.3%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 777,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,716. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
