Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Rises By 277.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,800 shares, an increase of 277.4% from the November 30th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,851.9 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 5.1 %
OTCMKTS GNZUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.06.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.