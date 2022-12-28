Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Rises By 277.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,800 shares, an increase of 277.4% from the November 30th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,851.9 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS GNZUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

