Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rises By 505.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 505.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.79. 35,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,039. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA downgraded HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Stories

