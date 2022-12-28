Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Drops By 75.4%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 659,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

