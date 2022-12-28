Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Drops By 75.4%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Integrated Ventures Price Performance
Shares of Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 659,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Ventures (INTV)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.