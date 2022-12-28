Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 94.1%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 284,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,240. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.