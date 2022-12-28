Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Decreases By 81.3%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,509,000 after purchasing an additional 757,567 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,854,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
IXUS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 2,149,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,443. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.