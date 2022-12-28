Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Decreases By 81.3%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,509,000 after purchasing an additional 757,567 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,854,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IXUS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 2,149,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,443. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

