Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 96.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,126. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 156,701 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.