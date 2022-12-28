Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 96.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,126. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.