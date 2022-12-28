Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 97.3%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. 19,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,578. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

