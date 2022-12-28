Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 97.3%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. 19,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,578. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.