Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Grows By 3,111.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, an increase of 3,111.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 4.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,572. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

