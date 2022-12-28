Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Expands By 352.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 352.1% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,118. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.