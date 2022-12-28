Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Drops By 69.3%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 433,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,914. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.