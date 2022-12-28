Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Decreases By 81.0%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 17,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,538. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
