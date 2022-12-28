Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Decreases By 81.0%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 17,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,538. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

