Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Expands By 575.0%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NutraLife BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NLBS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,534. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile
