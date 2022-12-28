Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Expands By 575.0%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NutraLife BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NLBS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,534. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, dietary, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil derived from industrial hemp; tinctures; topical lotions and oils applied directly to the skin to treat pain or inflammation; face creams; massage oils; nutraceutical sprays with CBD as an added ingredient; and pet products.

