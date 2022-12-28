Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Drops By 85.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the November 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 61,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

DNNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $721.17.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

