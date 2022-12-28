Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Increases By 390.5%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PBTS stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Powerbridge Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

