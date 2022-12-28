Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 83.3%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 13,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,265. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

