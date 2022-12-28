Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Declines By 63.6%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC remained flat at $32.77 on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

