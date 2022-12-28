Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Expands By 433.6%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 433.6% from the November 30th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Reed’s Stock Performance
REED traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,061. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REED shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.