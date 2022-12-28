Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Expands By 433.6%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 433.6% from the November 30th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,061. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REED shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reed’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reed’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

