Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Expands By 227.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 3,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,509 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.