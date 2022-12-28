Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Expands By 227.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 3,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.