Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 81.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

