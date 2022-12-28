Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 81.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $15.72.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.