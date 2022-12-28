Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Decreases By 78.8%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Santos in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 104,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,262. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.