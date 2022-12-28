Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Expands By 4,900.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of SPPJY remained flat at $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.16. Sappi has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

