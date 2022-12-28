Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Increases By 253.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 253.1% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Seven & i Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 57,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,368. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

