Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Increases By 101.8%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. Silicom has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

