Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Increases By 313.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a growth of 313.9% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONM remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 52,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,530. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

