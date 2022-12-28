Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Drops By 66.7%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

