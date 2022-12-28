Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 232.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 134,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,410. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.129 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 171,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

