Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 232.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 134,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,410. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.129 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.