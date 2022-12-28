Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Rises By 135.1%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl Trading Down 27.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 15,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About THC Biomed Intl
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on THC Biomed Intl (THCBF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.