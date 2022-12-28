Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declines By 87.8%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,157,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 313,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

GF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 36,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,790. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

