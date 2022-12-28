Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Drops By 90.9%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UTime Stock Down 3.7 %

UTME stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,272. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

