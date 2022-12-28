Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Drops By 90.9%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UTime Stock Down 3.7 %
UTME stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,272. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.
UTime Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTime (UTME)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.