Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Decreases By 83.9%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the November 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 37,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,944. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.55.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

About Vinci

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCISY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vinci from €114.00 ($121.28) to €116.00 ($123.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €116.00 ($123.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($127.66) to €122.00 ($129.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €111.00 ($118.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

