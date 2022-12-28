Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Decreases By 83.9%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the November 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vinci Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 37,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,944. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.55.
Vinci Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.
About Vinci
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
