Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Expands By 414.9%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 414.9% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

WANdisco Stock Down 4.2 %

WANSF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,888. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

