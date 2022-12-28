Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Expands By 414.9%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 414.9% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
WANdisco Stock Down 4.2 %
WANSF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,888. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.
About WANdisco
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WANdisco (WANSF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.