Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Drops By 66.1%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Waterdrop
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Waterdrop Trading Down 6.4 %
WDH stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.11 and a beta of -0.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
