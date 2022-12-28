Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Drops By 66.1%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Trading Down 6.4 %

WDH stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Waterdrop

Several research firms have commented on WDH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.