Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Decreases By 60.2%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.0 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of Winpak stock remained flat at $30.74 during trading on Wednesday. Winpak has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

Get Winpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.