Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

