Smooth Love Potion Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $90.22 million and $4.89 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.64 or 0.05152903 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00494536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.60 or 0.29301528 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,653,323,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,653,353,552 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

