Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,491,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,969. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Rating)

See Also

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.