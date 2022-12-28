Sologenic Price Reaches $0.18 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Sologenic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $72.54 million and $976,560.73 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

