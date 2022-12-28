Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164.48 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $164.48 million and approximately $169.13 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0079989 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

