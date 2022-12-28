S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $331.32 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.