Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 90,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 110,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.11 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Insider Transactions at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 306,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,226,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,711,640. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 534,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,760.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

