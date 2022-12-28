SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Cut by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.61. The stock had a trading volume of 119,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,335. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

